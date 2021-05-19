'Fly-in' brings 26 paragliders

The first "Short Field Fly-In" was held May 6-7 just outside Farmington with paraglider pilots traveling in from several states.
The event was originally planned to continue through Sunday morning, but the last two days ended up being canceled due to weather conditions. Kyle Short hosted the event and said there were 26 pilots in attendance with 10 choosing not to make the trip due to the poor weather forecast for the weekend.
“We had pilots travel in from as far as two states away, traveling eight hours to get here,” he said. “During the event, pilots and their guests camped at Short Field. Friday night the guests enjoyed a catered meal from Bow Tie Catering and we had Crossroads Band playing into the night for entertainment.”
According to Short, spectators dropped by to watch the fly-in and look at the flying gear, leading several people in the area to express interested in joining the activity.
“I have been looking to grow the sport here and this was a great opportunity to do so,” he said. “For those that didn’t make it to the field, they probably saw all the activity overhead around Farmington and surrounding towns.”
During the event, a few of the pilots escorted a flight made by Short’s 14-year-old son, Kaleb, to Farmington Middle School. Kaleb was greeted by faculty at the school on his arrival for the first-of-its-kind event.
“Truthfully, I was expecting a call from the principal’s office, but the call never came, thank goodness,” Short said. “I think everyone had fun with it there, including students and faculty.”
Short said all of the participants have requested that he have a fly-in each year in Farmington since it was such a success, and he's hoping that the event grows larger each year that he hosts it.
“If anyone is interested in the sport, I encourage them to reach out to me on Facebook so I can help get them moving in the right direction for training to get them in the air,” he said.
His Facebook page is under the name Kyle S. Short Sr.
With paragliders flying around the area during the event, Short was asked if he had coordinated the event with Farmington Regional Airport.
“It wasn’t required, but I contacted them about a week in advance," he said. "They issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen). If anybody is coming in or out of Farmington Airport, there’s supposed to be flight planning and checking those.
"I talked with Air Evac. They fly through there quite a bit. We’re straight out from the airport too. We are flying lower than they would be on approach. We are right at three miles out from the runway.”
Even though the pilots tend to stay low, Short explained that the paragliders can go up as high as 14,000 feet.
“We commonly fly a couple thousand foot, but a lot of the flying is dragging your feet across the ground," he said. "The higher you are, the safer you are in this sport. If anything goes wrong, you have time to make adjustments or throw a reserve chute out. It’s very safe.”
Short and his sons trained for certification about two years ago. He noted that people can get into the sport for as low as $6,000-$8,000 if they buy a used unit and can perform their own maintenance.
“It’s a lot larger sport overseas in Europe,” he said. “It’s just kind of catching on here in the states. It’s the most freeform of flight that you can do and the cheapest.”
Even if the weather is nice, paragliding is normally only performed in the early morning or late in the evening. Short says that midday flights are not normally done.
“There’s a lot of thermal activity during the day that makes it not safe,” he said.
Although the sport is very new to the area, Short is aware of flyers living in Farmington, Ironton, Potosi and Valles Mines.
“We will probably do a fly-in next year,” he said. “I plan to do it a little later in the year — get away from this springtime weather. However, it is the best time as long as the weather’s great. You’re not out there sweltering in the heat.
“Most people are scared to do it. They are scared of heights. I don’t like heights either if I’m on a building and looking over. It’s a much safer feeling when you’re flying for some reason. I don’t know how that makes sense, but everybody agrees with me as well.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com