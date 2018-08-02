FOLLOW UP: A Missouri Attorney General's Office spokesperson has confirmed that the office staff is actively looking into a complaint of potential corruption or illegal activity filed by a local police chief.
Mary Compton, communications director for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, confirmed the office has received the complaint and is taking action.
“We have received the complaint and are reviewing it," Compton said Thursday afternoon. Since it is an active review at this time no additional details as to the specifics listed in the complaint are available.
This is obviously an unfolding story, and the Daily Journal will provide future updates as new information is made available.
ORIGINAL STORY: Longtime Park Hills Police Chief Bill Holloway confirmed Wednesday that he has filed a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office against some city of Park Hills officials regarding potential corruption.
Holloway would not discuss specifics, but said the complaint was filed with the state office and concerned potential illegal activity by city officials.
“I turned a complaint in to the attorney general’s office about what I think could be corruption and other illegal actions that I believe some of the city officials are taking,” Holloway said.
Detective Mike Kurtz, also of the Park Hills Police Department, assisted Holloway in gathering information for the complaint, according to the chief.
Holloway said the complaint was about specific city officials who he believes had committed specific illegal acts ... rather than general city practices.
“That’s my job,” Holloway said. “If I think things are wrong or illegal, I just can’t sit back and let it slip by. No matter who’s doing it.”
Holloway said the complaint and any further investigation into the matter is now in the hands of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office. The Daily Journal has reached out to the attorney general's office and is awaiting comment, which may or may not be available since it is an ongoing investigation.
Both Holloway and Kurtz are currently on medical leave from the municipal police department.
When contacted for comment, City Administrator Mark McFarland said he had not been made aware of the police chief and detective’s complaint, and therefore could not comment.
Mayor Daniel Naucke was not available for comment.
