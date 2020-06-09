Following her dream to help animals

Lewis said the second reason is that she has always dreamed of going to Columbia for vet school. She said she traveled there many times throughout high school and could not imagine herself going to a better school.

"My journey to this point in my life has been full of tough days," Lewis said. "It has been extremely difficult at times. I wasn't sure I was going to make it through Organic Chemistry. I would tell anyone that wants to follow this path that they need to start preparing as soon as possible."

Lewis said she is looking forward to attending Mizzou's veterinary medicine program with many of her fellow classmates from Southeast.

"We had over 10 students from SEMO that got accepted to different programs, and this is an exceptionally high number," Lewis said. "I cannot wait to help each other through this program and working together to better each other as future colleagues."

Lewis said her favorite memories from Southeast were getting to work on the David M. Barton Agriculture Research Center's farm.

"The days were always great when I could get out of the classroom and do something that I loved, which was working with animals," Lewis said. "I also got to help some of my classmates learn how to handle different types of animals which was also a great experience."