'Food insecurity' local problem

The St. Francois County Health Coalition has announced that it's in the process of seeking sponsors for its farmers’ market voucher program.
According to the coalition, the program will provide adults age 50 and older with vouchers for up to $20 worth of free produce at the Farmington Farmers Market during the 2019 season. A similar program has been in place in Washington County for several years.
“The coalition hopes that bringing this program to St. Francois County will help decrease the high rate of obesity and diabetes in our area,” said Breanna Griffin, registered dietitian at St. Francois County Health Center. “There are many health benefits to eating fruits and vegetables.
“Over half our county is living in what is considered a 'food desert,' meaning that those types of foods are not readily available," Griffin added. "Even if people want to eat healthy, sometimes it can be difficult. We hope the voucher program can help make fresh produce accessible to more people while also supporting our local farmers.”
Bringing it even closer to home, the Missouri Health Foundation (MHF) has issued a report titled "Health Equity Series: Food Insecurity" which concludes that food insecurity in Missouri continues to be a major issue, affecting one in five households with children.
According to MHF, “the comprehensive report examines Missouri’s food system, including how social determinants of health impact food security and food access, as well as the connection between disparities in health outcomes and an inequitable food system.”
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization defines food security as a situation that "exists when all people, at all times, have physical, social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life."
Ryan Barker, MFH’s vice president of policy, said, “Food insecurity can lead to a host of health problems, including diabetes and paradoxically, obesity,” said “This is due to the fact that for many people, high-calorie, processed and nutrition-deficient foods are all they can afford and/or have access to.”
Barker hopes the report will serve as a resource for those wanting to step in and assist Missouri residents get what they need to overcome food insecurity in our region.
“The face of hunger has definitely changed, and the numbers regarding food insecure families in Missouri are staggering,” he said. “No one should have to worry about having enough food.”
As far as the health coalition’s farmers market voucher program, the coalition’s goal is to provide packets of vouchers worth $20 to 500 people during its first year. According to Griffin, the program will mainly be funded through and different levels of sponsorship are available ranging from $25-$500.
“The sponsors will be recognized in a 2019 calendar the group is putting together to also help raise funds,” she said. “The calendar will be for sale at the St. Francois County Health Center and additional community locations for $2. They will contain recipes and tips about what fruits and vegetables are in season during different months, as well as coupons for the Farmington Farmers Market.”
Farmington Farmers Market’s season runs from April to the end of October. People can contact the St. Francois County Health Center beginning in May 2019 to receive vouchers, which will be given out while supplies last.
For more information about the voucher program, contact Griffin at the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947, ext. 151, or visit the SFCHC Facebook page. Sponsorship forms can also be downloaded at www.sfchc.org.
