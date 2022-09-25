'Food is energy, not the enemy'

Let’s talk about sugar. Madison County Health Department's Registered Dietitian Abigail Weekley recently hosted "Sweet Tooth," a class all about giving into cravings but still managing your sweet tooth.

The class was Sept. 1, at the MCHD. A fun group, including multiple youth, came out to see what Weekley had cooked up this time. She had items, complete with recipes for each, such as macaroons, key lime cheesecake, strawberry cheesecake, peanut butter/chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches, and mug cakes.

The class began with Weekley showing how much sugar was in different food choices. She passed around a bag with 36 grams of white sugar in it and asked which item the attendees thought contained that much added sugar; an apple, cup of cocoa, pasta sauce, or low-fat strawberry banana yogurt.

The answer was shocking. The low-fat strawberry banana yogurt contained the 36 grams of added sugar which came in higher than the cocoa, pasta sauce, and of course the apple, which has no added sugar.

According to Weekley, 24 grams of sugar is the recommended amount for adult females, and 36 grams is recommended for adult males to consume in a day. Compare to the 68 grams the average adult actually consumes each day, it is a little concerning.

"Too much added sugar can of course increase weight, but can also lead to heart disease and dental issues," Weekley said. "Too much of anything can be bad for you. It is even possible to drink too much water (water toxicity)."

Weekley said even though there is a stigma around certain types of sweeteners, using any of them in small amounts is considered safe at this time, based on current research. She said some people who lean toward more natural sweeteners like to use monk fruit sweeteners, stevia, erythritol, and even regular sugar in smaller amounts.

"Sugar is heavily incorporated into the American lifestyle, and balance is key to everything in life," Weekley said. "Choosing lower in sugar foods with the mindset that you will probably go over your daily needs every once in a while is a good place to start."

Weekley said discovering new foods which satisfy the same craving can be fun and enlightening.

Some tips to help lower your sugar intake include:

Reading food labels to understand the number of sugars you are taking in.

Intuitive eating and understanding when your body is satisfied with the craving, versus when the brain is satisfied with the craving.

Weaning off of sugars slowly to adjust the taste buds. Example: when making tea at home use a 3/4 cup of sugar in your gallon versus 1 cup and work your way down to meet your goals.

Weekley said there are different types of sugars in the things people decided to eat.

"Added sugar is considered 'added' because it contains no extra nutritional value," Weekley said. "When looking at a strawberry's nutritional information, there are no 'added sugars' due to the other nutrients allowing it to break down differently in the body."

Weekley said when fruit is blended into juice and strained, much of the nutrients from the fruit starts to lean toward pure sugar or refined sugar.

"In order to curb cravings, consider foods high in added sugar as a sometimes food versus an anytime food," Weekley said. "Knowing that you can still have a donut every once in a while and not be a failure is key to sustainability. Food is energy, Not the enemy."

Weekley promotes sugar awareness over complete sugar avoidance.