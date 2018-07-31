Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Iron County

Arcadia Valley Food Pantry

Belleview Methodist Pantry 573-749-3230

Southern Iron County Food Pantry 573-598-1143

Madison County

Faith Family Church 573-783-9346

Madison County Food Pantry (715 Star Ln.)

Seventh Day Adventist

First Baptist (Marquand)

Harvest of Hope (1674 Highway H; Emergency food only, requires EMAA referral)

St. Francois County

Bismarck Church of God

Bonne Terre 573-358-2112

Desloge House of Praise

Elvins Pantry 573-518-1266

Farmington Ministerial Alliance 573-757-1917

Farmington St. Vincent DePaul 573-756-0997

Immaculate Conception (Park Hills) 573-760-8929

Ste. Genevieve County

Ste. Genevieve St. Vincent DePaul 573-883-2731

Bloomsdale SVDP 573-483-9364

Washington County

Potosi United Methodist Church 573-438-4976

St. James Church 573-438-4686

Life Church 573-438-5433

New life Church 573-438-8201

Richwood Pantry 573-678-2005

Rural Parish Workers 573-915-7422

