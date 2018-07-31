Iron County
Arcadia Valley Food Pantry
Belleview Methodist Pantry 573-749-3230
Southern Iron County Food Pantry 573-598-1143
Madison County
Faith Family Church 573-783-9346
Madison County Food Pantry (715 Star Ln.)
Seventh Day Adventist
First Baptist (Marquand)
Harvest of Hope (1674 Highway H; Emergency food only, requires EMAA referral)
St. Francois County
Bismarck Church of God
Bonne Terre 573-358-2112
Desloge House of Praise
Elvins Pantry 573-518-1266
Farmington Ministerial Alliance 573-757-1917
Farmington St. Vincent DePaul 573-756-0997
Immaculate Conception (Park Hills) 573-760-8929
Ste. Genevieve County
Ste. Genevieve St. Vincent DePaul 573-883-2731
Bloomsdale SVDP 573-483-9364
Washington County
Potosi United Methodist Church 573-438-4976
St. James Church 573-438-4686
Life Church 573-438-5433
New life Church 573-438-8201
Richwood Pantry 573-678-2005
Rural Parish Workers 573-915-7422
