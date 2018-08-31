Local motorists will be hitting the road on Saturday to raise money for a local food pantry that has served the local community for 20 years.
The third annual “Hit the Highway for Hunger” Poker Run will see bike riders and drivers riding together through St. Francois, Jefferson and Washington Counties for a ride that benefits a good cause.
Elvins Food Pantry Board President Randy King said the pantry serves approximately 360 families or 1,100 people per month. All of the proceeds from Saturday’s poker run will go toward the pantry’s utility and food costs.
Registration for the event will be Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Desloge Walmart parking lot. The first hand will cost $15, with additional hands costing $10 each. The first 20 drivers/riders who register will receive free biscuits and gravy from Hardee’s in Leadington.
This year’s route will see a change from last year’s, with riders travelling from Desloge Walmart to Walmarts in De Soto, Potosi, Farmington and ending back in Desloge where winning hands will be determined.
Prizes will be awarded for high hand and second place, with prizes including gift cards from Walmart, Midwest Sports Center and Leadbelt Power Sports, plus a cooler from Country Mart in Park Hills. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, with the winner being announced the day of the event. The last driver/rider will be in by 1 p.m., leaving plenty of time for participants to continue enjoying their holiday weekend.
Last year, King said the poker run had about 39 riders turning out with approximately $1,200 being raised to support the food pantry. For all the support shown by riders and drivers, King said the pantry is thankful and hopes to provide a good ride.
“We really enjoy them coming out and spending part of the day with us,” King said. “We try to do it in the morning so they have the rest of the holiday weekend for themselves to do whatever they want to do.”
The Elvins Food Pantry has been serving the community for 20 years now, being founded in 1998 by James and Wilma Peterson and others. The pantry was originally in the portion of Park Hills that was at the time the city of Elvins, but moved to its current location at 17 West Main Street in Park Hills.
King said if only 50 percent of St. Francois County’s 60,000-plus residents would donate $1 for each member of their family, the food pantry would be able to truly serve the community in even more effective ways than it already does.
Donations can be made at the pantry or can be sent to P.O. Box 282 Park Hills, MO 63601.
