Food truck family plans toy drive for Dec. 2

From business owners to individuals, there is an abundance of generosity within the community.

Some of this generosity comes directly from area food truck and trailer owners, including offering lunch to veterans, partnering with grocery stores to provide free pancake breakfasts and so much more.

The newest project for the food truck friends is to sponsor a toy drive on Dec. 2. Those who plan to participate in the toy drive – The Rolling Dumplin Pot, The Lunch Lady, Fired, Musthave Macarons + More, Hooked on RiverSide Grill, The Waffle Shop, and the boutique trucks Cattle Call and Bonjour Babe Traveling Boutique – will set up on the parking lot of STLMustangs HQ at 300 Woodlawn Drive in Leadington. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. unless each truck sells out before then.

“If any of my friends have a family in need of Christmas help, please PM me through Facebook,” said Krystal Kaiser-Barton, owner of The Rolling Dumplin Pot. “Depending on the amount of toys we receive will decide on the number of families we can help.”

All of the toys collected at each of the trucks and trailers, along with other needed items, will be donated to East Missouri Action Agency.

Rob Baker, of EMAA, said every item collected will go to families within the community.

In addition to collecting toys, each food truck will sponsor a family in need.

The Rolling Dumplin Pot will raffle a child-sized food truck toy. When customers make purchases from the food trailer, they will receive a ticket to be entered into the drawing to win the toy. Customers who purchase multiple items will receive multiple tickets. The winner will be drawn at the end of the day.

Barton was a teacher for several years. She said it’s difficult to “turn that teacher switch off.”

“I came up with this toy drive idea, but ideas only work when everybody jumps on board with you,” she said. “The food truck family is always ready to say ‘yes’ when it comes to helping our little community. Our community supports us day in and day out, so we want to give back when we can.”

Barton expressed her appreciation to Bob Monks, owner of STLMustangs HQ, for generously offering his business location to have the toy drive.

“It takes us all to make things like this possible,” she said.

If anyone would like to donate new toys but cannot attend the event on Dec. 2, contact Barton at The Rolling Dumplin Pot or email TheRollingDumplinPot@gmail.com to arrange for item pickup or dropoff.