Food Truck Friday motors to Farmington

Food, fun and friends on a Friday. What more could residents want?

Fourteen food vendors will take part in this week’s Food Truck Friday. It takes place on the third Friday of each month on the parking lot of Memorial United Methodist Church at 425 North Street in Farmington, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until vendors sell out. Updates can be found on the group’s Facebook page Food Truck Fridays – Farmington, Missouri. This is its third time to be held.

This event started as the result of another, when Ashlyn Williams organized a benefit for Aubrey Matthews at MUMC in November 2020 with local food trucks. Williams was excited by the turnout and the food truck owners’ willingness to participate.

“It was an awesome event and went so smoothly that we all talked about wanting to make this a location to set up regularly,” said Williams.

Williams, owner of Musthave Macarons +More, serves French macarons, edible cookie dough, cake push-pops and bubble refreshers (Boba tea). She said UMMC seemed like the perfect location for Food Truck Friday because it’s visible from Karsch Boulevard and has ample parking for the trucks and customers.