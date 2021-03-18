Food Truck Friday motors to Farmington

Food, fun and friends on a Friday. What more could residents want?
Fourteen food vendors will take part in this week’s Food Truck Friday. It takes place on the third Friday of each month on the parking lot of Memorial United Methodist Church at 425 North Street in Farmington, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until vendors sell out. Updates can be found on the group’s Facebook page Food Truck Fridays – Farmington, Missouri. This is its third time to be held.
This event started as the result of another, when Ashlyn Williams organized a benefit for Aubrey Matthews at MUMC in November 2020 with local food trucks. Williams was excited by the turnout and the food truck owners’ willingness to participate.
“It was an awesome event and went so smoothly that we all talked about wanting to make this a location to set up regularly,” said Williams.
Williams, owner of Musthave Macarons +More, serves French macarons, edible cookie dough, cake push-pops and bubble refreshers (Boba tea). She said UMMC seemed like the perfect location for Food Truck Friday because it’s visible from Karsch Boulevard and has ample parking for the trucks and customers.
“Not only was the location perfect,” said Williams, “but the church has shown just as much excitement about the event, and we are so happy to have such an awesome location with awesome people who share our passion for food and fellowship.”
Residents have been enthusiastic. Many customers requested that the food vendors gather weekly instead of monthly.
“We love that this is not just about food for many, but this is an event that people are wanting to bring their families to,” said Williams.
The vendors have already had customers ask if they can set up in other areas around the St. Francois County. Williams said this is something that could happen in the future.
With 14 vendors this month, Williams feels the event is at its maximum at its current location. However, there are plans to put a rotating schedule into place to open spots for new food trucks to participate.
The 14 food vendors at this month’s Food Truck Friday event include Musthave Macarons +More, The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering, Red’s Street Food & Catering, Casey’s Cookin’, Grandma’s Sugar Shack, Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks, QuesoJitas, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, The Cheese Shack, Roxy’s Hot Grill, Hillbilly Shack, Luna’s Shaved Ice, Very Very Good Jerky Company LLC, and Zacchi Food Truck.
Tom and Julie Abel’s red truck and their food are well known in the area. They’ll serve a variety of items from their Lunch Lady truck: regular menu items like their steak, chicken and pork tacos; Buffalo chicken sandwich; burgers; and sides including fried pickles, hand-cut fries and slaw; and the customer-favorite smoked wings that are fried and then tossed in sauce. They’ll also serve jalapeno burgers: double burgers topped with grilled onions, jalapenos, creamy pepper jack cheese, bacon, spicy mayonnaise and chipotle ranch.
“Our favorite thing about Food Truck Friday is getting to hang out with all of our food truck friends and seeing the community come out and support small business in a very big way,” said Tom.
Casey Richardson of Casey’s Cookin’ will debut some new wraps this week including the Lent and reuben wraps. The Lent wrap has smoked cod, hush puppies, slaw and fries. The reuben wrap – which debuted Wednesday at the Valley Dispensary’s grand opening in Farmington – consists of a green tortilla with smoked corned beef, kraut, Swiss, toasted rye bread soaked in special sauce, bacon and fries.
“Food Truck Fridays bring a lot of good people out,” said Richardson. “One of the best things about owning a food truck is serving great food to great people. I’d rather have a great crowd than a big crowd any day!”
Brandon “Red” Magee owns Red’s Street Food & Catering. He’ll have a variety of pure beef hotdogs, kielbasa sausages and specialty hotdogs with 33 toppings from which to choose including things like banana pepper rings, jalapenos, diced onions, chili, cheese, sauerkraut and more. He also created the Backyard BBQ Dog, an all-beef grilled hotdog with smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans and loaded potato salad, all served on a steamed toasted bakery bun. Customers also frequently request his freshly squeezed lemonade with real fruit flavor additions.
Magee said building up the local street-food scene and having a Food Truck Friday event has been a mission of his since 2018.
Then Williams organized a successful street food benefit at MUMC and then the first Food Truck Friday.
“Every single one of my customers has been so pleased and expressed such excitement about the growth of our local street food community,” said Magee. “I’m loving what we’re becoming!”
He said with the forthcoming organization of the Mineral Area Street Food Coalition, things will be getting bigger and better.
Concessionaire Extraordinaire’s and Sweet Alamode owner Chip Marler and wife Shelly have been in concessions for almost 30 years and mobile for 13. They serve numerous options such as pulled pork, ribbon fries, fish and chips, pork steaks, turkey legs and so much more. For Sweet Alamode, choices include hand-dipped ice cream, cobblers, cinnamon roasted nuts and cotton candy.
“Our customers love us,” said Marler. “We’ve been in the area a long time and love what we do.”
Scott and Tina Flower own the food truck QuesoJitas which they opened in November. From fajitas and quesadillas to tacos and burritos, the couple have created a Mexican menu with a few twists that keep their customers coming back for more food. They think Food Truck Friday is an amazing event and they’re so glad to be part of it.
Misti Barnhouse of Grandma’s Sugar Shack will have her eye-catching pink trailer full of sweet treats including lemon shakeups, cupcakes, fresh-baked cookies and deep-fried Oreos. Her mom Loretta can often be seen taking orders at the window. Barnhouse is looking forward to Friday’s event when she sees new and returning customers and her food truck friends.
On the group’s Facebook page, The Hillbilly Shack said they’re excited to be a part of this event and “can’t wait to be slinging all the good grub out the window to you all!”
Very Very Good Jerky Company LLC said they’re also excited and “can’t wait to spend the day with our food truck families. See y’all there.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.