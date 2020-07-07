For Neysa Davis, cancer has been a marathon, not a sprint

Just when Davis felt things might be looking up, she was dealt another devastating blow. She found out on March 11, 2020, that she has metastatic liver cancer.

“This means the original cancer just came back and is on my liver,” she said.

Currently she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments every two weeks. She has completed four treatments which has caused the mass to shrink according to a recent CAT scan and bloodwork.

“I’m trying to do four more treatments to see if the tumor shrinks anymore,” said Davis. “As of right now, I’m not sure what the plans are from here. We are just trying to get it to shrink.”

Losing and regaining hope many times has been unsettling. Davis has already survived so much. She focuses on the positive and looks forward to a normal routine as much as possible. With each diagnosis, she has shifted her life to meet the current circumstances of multiple doctor visits and treatments.

Through every diagnosis, Davis has relied on her faith. She is a faithful member of Leadwood First Church of God.

Family, friends and her church family have been her biggest supporters. She is a 1986 graduate of West County High School and has lived her whole life in the community.