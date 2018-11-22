Mineral Area College’s Little Theatre Guild is getting ready to perform “Forbidden Broadway,” a satirical comedy by Gerard Alessandrini that was first performed on Broadway and has since been seen in more than 200 U.S. cities, as well as playing in London, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. nightly Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 in the Fine Arts Theater at the Park Hills Campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 general admission or $3 for all students and senior citizens. They are available at the MAC Bookstore or at the door on the night of the performances.
According to MAC Director of Theater Chuck Gallaher, the long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue features Broadway’s greatest musical legends meeting Broadway’s greatest satirist in what he describes as “a hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of theatre’s greatest stars and songwriters.”
In the show, performers will parody show tunes, actors, characters and plots of some of Broadway’s biggest hits, including “Chicago,” “Annie,” “Wicked,” “Into the Woods,” “Spamalot,” “Mamma Mia” and more.
Bailey Sipp, a first-year MAC student from French Village, became interested in trying out for a part in “Forbidden Broadway” after hearing about another show the Little Theatre Guild was holding auditions for at the time.
“I think they were doing ‘An Act of God’ and I didn’t know if I wanted to try out for that one,” she said. “Then I saw they were doing a musical. I’d never been in a musical at North County High School and I did theater all throughout high school. So, I figured a musical would be a nice change.”
Even though Sipp was dressed in a Little Orphan Annie getup, she admitted that she wasn’t the star of the show.
“The show parodies all different kinds of musicals,” she said. “We do a lot of different musicals like ‘Annie,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Rent.’”
Asked if she’d enjoyed the rehearsals so far, she said, “Yeah, it’s a little stressful at times. Sometimes I don’t know what I’m doing, but Chuck keeps us in line.”
Sipp felt that teenagers and adults will enjoy the show’s quirky humor.
“I’m still friends with a lot of people from my high school and a lot of them were in theater,” she said. “I know I have a lot of people who I’ve talked to about it. They’re going to come and see it, and I think people who enjoy musicals or who just want to have a good time will like it.”
John Gambon, a 19-year-old MAC student from Springfield, Missouri, was wearing a tux and the mask of the Phantom of the Opera when he took a few minutes at rehearsal to discuss the play and how he ended up attending classes at a community college four hours away from home.
“Believe it or not, I’m actually here on the golf team, but my major is in theater,” he said. “I figured with the golf season winding down, why not do a show?”
Gambon has apparently had a ball playing the Phantom and figures he can use the experience as “stage cred,” even if a bit dishonestly.
“It’s fantastic!” he said. “You know, I’ve heard of Phantom and that it’s a fantastic show and even though you’re not actually playing the Phantom — you’re making fun of it — you still get to say, ‘Oh, yeah, I played the Phantom.’
Experienced at performing in stage theater in middle and high school, Gambon has enjoyed every moment of preparing for “Forbidden Broadway.”
“Since I knew the theater programs — they’re not all the same but are alike — I figured this wouldn’t be much different than it was in high school. This is a beautiful campus, an amazing theater program and a wonderful education system. I’m loving each and every moment of it.”
Grace Miller of Farmington recently played the role of the angel Gabriel in “An Act of God.” She is a home-schooled senior who is dual enrolled at MAC and performing multiple roles in this latest Little Theatre Guild stage play.
“I found a home in the theater again and so it was easier to come back and be in another show than to stay away,” she said. “The story of ‘An Act of God’ was definitely different, because it was about God. In this one there is no set storyline. We’re making fun of musicals and classics that people enjoy, so it’s totally different — and there’s music — obviously.”
Miller felt like the play would be enjoyable for children ages 9 and up, along with adults.
Others in the cast and crew include: Michael Breier, Hannah Duncan, Jordan Duncan, Hunter Reece and Caitlyn Emert.
For the Little Theatre Guild’s next performance, William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” being performed Feb. 14 –16, auditions will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Fine Arts Theater at MAC on the Park Hills campus. Roles are available for 10 men and 10 women. Those auditioning will perform a cold read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.