The former administrator of the Washington County Ambulance District, William “Mal” Gum, 58, appeared in U.S. Eastern District Court Monday for sentencing.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gum was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
In addition, Gum was ordered to pay $154,984.30 in restitution and forfeit $95,000 to the United States. He will be issued a report date in the near future to serve his sentence.
Gum’s wife, Charlena “Charli” Gum, 43, had previously received a sentence of three months in federal prison for her involvement in the couple's crimes.
The former administrator of the Washington County Ambulance District and his wife stole tens of thousands of dollars from the district in multiple ways, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Both were indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis for access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud and federal program theft. Mal Gum was also indicted on four more counts of federal program theft.
Prosecutors say that Gum paid himself more in salary from 2012-2016 than was authorized by the district's board.
The indictment said that during that same period, the district paid more than $20,000 in health insurance premiums for Gum's dependents, who were not supposed to be covered by the district.
Gum and his wife, who was also a district employee, used district credit cards for more than $5,000 in personal purchases during about six weeks in the fall of 2014, prosecutors said. Those purchases included music CDs, undergarments, clothing, and 32 gift cards worth a total of $2,465.
Gum retired from the ambulance district. Shortly after, financial concerns were identified and a forensic audit confirmed apparent wrongdoing. The district then contacted law enforcement and a criminal investigation ensued.
