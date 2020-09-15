Former art teacher wins T-shirt design contest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of a 5K this year, Preferred Hospice held a Design for Life T-shirt contest to benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. The winning design has been chosen and shirts are now available.

Philip Tatum, of Farmington, will have his design featured on the shirts. He was a resident of Camelot Skilled Nursing and Rehab when he made the design.

“He has a history of art in his blood,” said Preferred Hospice Community Outreach Representative Tammie Lambert. “He was an art teacher in the area before retiring.”

Residents from 24 nursing homes across the nine counties that Preferred Hospice serves were given the opportunity to make a design for the shirts.

“Preferred Hospice of Farmington had to be creative and think out of the box when it came to the fundraising this year for Relay for Life,” Lambert said.

The shirts are white with Tatum’s design on the front. Kids and adult short sleeve shirts are $15. Adult long sleeve shirts and sweatshirts are $20. Adult hooded sweatshirts are $25. It will be $5 extra if you want the shirt mailed to you.

Shirts are available through Sept. 17. All orders will be presale only. For more information or to place your order, call Lambert at 573-756-9800.