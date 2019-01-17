A Farmington woman has been charged with stealing funds over a three-year period from a local non-profit organization.
Lucretia Skaggs, 53, of Farmington, has been charged with Class B felony theft and Class D felony fraudulent use of a debit or credit device.
According to the probable cause statement by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Skaggs became involved with the Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) in 2005. She remained involved as board treasurer until October of 2018 when she was released by the current board of directors.
The report states that an investigator with the sheriff’s department was contacted by the agency on Nov. 15 in reference to Skaggs, who was believed to have stolen money from FPAC accounts over the last several years.
Court records state that documentation was provided to the sheriff’s department showing multiple online purchases made with Skaggs’ FPAC debit card over a three-year period of time.
In addition, the document states that four individuals received payroll checks written on the FPAC account over a three-year period. The individuals were interviewed and stated that they never worked for FPAC, but worked out of Skaggs’ home providing services directly to her.
According to the probable cause statement, Skaggs also created and solely operated a PayPal account for FPAC using an email of donations@farmingtonpet.org. Between Jan. 1, 2016 and October of 2018, Skaggs personally withdrew or spent $32,439 dollars out of the account that was fraudulently created for FPAC donations.
Court documents report that between fraudulent payroll checks, the fake PayPal account, and debit card purchases from years 2016, 2017, and 2018, Skaggs stole a total of $151,538.51 from the local animal shelter.
The report also states that the agency had to use attorneys to obtain the financial records from Skaggs and even then, were only able to obtain two months of records.
Investigators were able to obtain deleted QuickBook files from Skaggs’ computer at LIFE Center Inc. that she had deleted just days prior to her termination from FPAC.
Skaggs' bond has been set at $35,000. She is currently being sought by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information on her location can contact the sheriff's department at 573-431-2777.
FPAC President Wendy King declined to comment except to say she has complete confidence in the sheriff's department and the prosecuting attorney's office.
