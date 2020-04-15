Former reporter experiences pandemic from Istanbul

In her locus of acquaintance in Turkey, it seems to be working. As of this writing, none of the people she knew in Istanbul, either native or expat, had the virus. One of her friends in America, however, is struggling for his life, she said.

“I would say everyone’s mood is serious. Everybody I know is taking the pandemic very seriously and wanting to do whatever they can to insure it doesn’t spread. I think in general, people stateside and here, are scared, or maybe apprehensive is a better word, to a certain degree,” she said. “COVID-19 is something we do not have immunity to nor do we have any tangible control over it. It is a very sobering experience for many.”

Adams said on the rare occasions she forays out for groceries and errands, she takes the precautions that know no geographical boundaries: she washes her hands immediately, disinfects everything brought into her apartment, and she changes clothes, throwing what she was wearing into the hamper.

She keeps in touch with family and friends stateside through internet calls and social media. “The power of social media can be a wonderful thing, especially when you have a big amount of free time on your hands and are staying cooped up in your apartment,” Adams said.

And as in America, Turkey has a rediscovered appreciation for essential workers.