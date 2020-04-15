Former reporter experiences pandemic from Istanbul

Readers will probably remember reporter Macey Adams, who in addition to covering Bismarck and Leadington beats, also covered her town of residence, Desloge, from September until January before returning to her prior job, working in Turkey as a cultural liaison to foreign residents.
Since COVID-19 is a global pandemic, we thought we’d reach out to her to see how she’s doing over in Istanbul.
Adams, who grew up in Rolla, first moved to Istanbul in 2018. After about a year, she moved back to the U.S., but she described Turkey as one of her favorite places.
“Sometimes I felt like I was more at home over there,” she once said. “Everyone in my apartment building was so kind and looked after me. They’re a more formal culture, but there was a great sense of community that I really enjoyed.”
When she was contacted to move back, she said it was a tough decision to quit the newspaper, but she couldn’t pass up the opportunity. She’s been in Turkey since late winter.
“The company I work with is a business based in Istanbul which specifically helps expats, people living abroad, navigate life in a country that isn’t their own,” she said. “A lot of what I do is helping other expats navigate their life overseas through the center. I am trying to live like a Turkish person among the Turkish people and really immerse myself in this culture while I am here.”
Additionally, Adams is trying to study at one of the local universities, although due to the spreading of COVID-19, the enrollment process has been more difficult.
“It was mid-March when the threat of COVID-19 became a concern for many people. In my opinion, many people’s attitudes changed overnight,” she said. “The locality was aware of COVID-19 and the severity of it, but no one thought it was here.”
But the city with a population of roughly 20 million seemed to change its collective attitude overnight, she said. Then, all of a sudden, coffee shops, restaurants, cafes, parks, schools, malls, and shops closed over the course of a few days.
“The city is always hustling and bustling with life and activity. When the threat of COVID-19 became a factor in everyone’s life, that all changed,” she said. “Now, you’ll see very few people on the street, no one walks in groups anymore, and it very much feels deserted.”
Since everything except essential places like banks and grocery stores are closed, including her expatriate center, Adams has been on self-quarantine. The government requires all residents to wear masks, and she said some businesses suggest wearing gloves.
“People under the age of 20 and above the age of 65 are not allowed to leave their homes throughout the whole country,” she said. “Mainly, it is encouraged for everyone to stay home, and the majority of people here are abiding by and respecting that for the sake of flattening the curve.”
In her locus of acquaintance in Turkey, it seems to be working. As of this writing, none of the people she knew in Istanbul, either native or expat, had the virus. One of her friends in America, however, is struggling for his life, she said.
“I would say everyone’s mood is serious. Everybody I know is taking the pandemic very seriously and wanting to do whatever they can to insure it doesn’t spread. I think in general, people stateside and here, are scared, or maybe apprehensive is a better word, to a certain degree,” she said. “COVID-19 is something we do not have immunity to nor do we have any tangible control over it. It is a very sobering experience for many.”
Adams said on the rare occasions she forays out for groceries and errands, she takes the precautions that know no geographical boundaries: she washes her hands immediately, disinfects everything brought into her apartment, and she changes clothes, throwing what she was wearing into the hamper.
She keeps in touch with family and friends stateside through internet calls and social media. “The power of social media can be a wonderful thing, especially when you have a big amount of free time on your hands and are staying cooped up in your apartment,” Adams said.
And as in America, Turkey has a rediscovered appreciation for essential workers.
“People recognize the sacrifices workers in these vocations are taking to help us continue on with life. For about a week, at 9 p.m. every night throughout the whole country, people would lean out their windows and show appreciation for the people working by whistling, shouting, clapping, banging pots and pans, flicking their lights on and off, car horns blaring, etc.,” she said. “Turks have not divided themselves during this time. They have somehow managed to come together even while remaining in their separate homes.”
Adams recently posted an update on her Facebook page.
“People here are thoughtful, kind, and are always looking out for their ‘neighbor’,” she posted. “The day the ‘mask rule’ was announced, a lady in my apartment building was giving masks to each household in the building …Yesterday, the president announced the option of free masks being shipped to people throughout the country if you request them online.
“I’m thankful to be in a place where people are taking precautions to keep everyone around them safe. Life almost feels like a film, but it’s an interesting and challenging thing to experience it in a culture that isn’t my own — a culture that I’m always humbled to be included in.”
The Daily Journal staff would like to wish Macey a "Happy (and safe) Birthday."
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
