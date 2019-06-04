{{featured_button_text}}
Pilot Knob battle site, Elephant Rocks to host meeting

The public is invited to share comments about the locations and operations of the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park at an information meeting being held from 6-8 p.m. June 15 at the state historic site's visitor center.

 File photo

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site/Fort Davidson and Elephant Rocks State Park invite the public to an informational meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15, at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site visitor center.

The public is invited to share comments about the locations and their operations. Site and state park staff will be there to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob. For more information, please contact Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site at 573-546-3454.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments