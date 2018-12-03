Foster Christmas Party needs sponsors

Children everywhere will soon be making their Christmas wish lists, families throughout the Parkland will be decorating their homes for the holidays, and people across the nation will be celebrating the season with family, friends and coworkers.
Once all the hustle and bustle starts, however, it's easy to forget those who may not be as fortunate.
With Christmas less than a month away, plans are already well underway for this year's annual Foster Children Christmas Party being held at Calvary Church in Fredericktown.
"Every year we are amazed at the generosity of community organizations, churches and individuals who come together to give these children a night that they will remember," said Kim Pate, event coordinator. "The annual Christmas Party is a night when the children and their foster families have the opportunity to experience a magical Christmas. The children are treated to pictures with Santa, pizza, drinks, games and gifts. The most important aspect of the evening is having a sense of belonging and seeing how everyone comes together to honor these children.”
Pate said local businesses, community organizations and individuals are needed now to help sponsor the event.
"On Christmas morning there are nearly 550 children in foster care in St. Francois, Madison, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties who will not wake up in the same home as their parents or possibly even their siblings," she said. "These are the children who wonder whether or not Santa will find them in their foster home. Will they have presents under the Christmas tree or will Santa give them what they want most of all — to be with their families?
"Although you may not be able to grant all of their wishes, you can help them to know they matter and are not forgotten. You can embrace the holiday season by making difference in the lives of these local children by becoming a foster child's sponsor, making a monetary donation or holding a toy drive. Individuals and groups who choose to sponsor a child, will receive a child's wish list with items they've requested."
Pate added that, since they want all of the foster children treated equally, donors are asked to spend around $75 per child on their gifts. Donations are needed as soon as possible to allow time to purchase just the right gifts for the kids.
To learn how to sponsor a foster child or to learn more about the Christmas party, contact Pate at 573-783-1445 or email Pamela Herzog at Pamela.R.Herzog@dss.mo.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.