East Missouri Action Agency will a hosting a “Foster Parent Mythbuster” seminar Monday from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting is a “Foster Parenting: Myths vs. Facts” session where those who are thinking about becoming foster parents can have their questions answered.

The meeting will be held at East Missouri Action Agency at 903 E. Chestnut in Desloge.

For more information please call and RSVP Kari Knapp at 517-227-7198. Also go to twitter #fosterMOkids.

