{{featured_button_text}}
Washington County
File photo

Foul play is currently not suspected after a body was found in Washington County Wednesday night, according to Washington County officials.

Officials have identified the deceased man as 38-year-old Michael Eckhoff who had been reported missing last Thursday. He lived in the area where he was found. 

According to a statement issued Thursday by Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies was dispatched to the 11,000 block of Radio Station Road for a report of a deceased person Wednesday night. Upon the deputy’s arrival, it was confirmed that the person was deceased. Sheriff Zach Jacobsen then requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control to assist with the death investigation.

The scene was processed, and the body was transported for an autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death. According to Washington County officials, since no foul play was evident, a toxicology testing will be completed and that will take about six weeks. 

Jacobsen said he wishes to thank the Washington County Coroner's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Potosi Fire Protection District for their assistance.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Teresa Ressel is the editor of the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3613 or by email at tressel@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments