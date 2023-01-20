Four Bonne Terre pound pups seek forever homes

Four dogs are seeking their owners or new homes at the Bonne Terre Pound, 21 Service Drive. Hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information or to reclaim an animal held by Bonne Terre Animal Control, call 573-366-8257. For adoption, call City Hall at 573-358-2254.

Mixed-breed dog was found on Church Street in Bonne Terre.

Male husky, approximately 55 pounds, is a friendly boy that appears to get along with other dogs.

Female mixed-breed dog is a very sweet girl who loves people and gets along well with other dogs. She’s looking for a forever home.

Female mixed-breed dog is said to be extremely sweet and loves people. She seems to be fine with other dogs.