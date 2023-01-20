 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Four Bonne Terre pound pups seek forever homes

  • 0

Four dogs are seeking their owners or new homes at the Bonne Terre Pound, 21 Service Drive. Hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information or to reclaim an animal held by Bonne Terre Animal Control, call 573-366-8257. For adoption, call City Hall at 573-358-2254.

Mixed-breed dog was found on Church Street in Bonne Terre.

1-26 pp1.jpg

Male husky, approximately 55 pounds, is a friendly boy that appears to get along with other dogs.

1-26 pp2.jpg

Female mixed-breed dog is a very sweet girl who loves people and gets along well with other dogs. She’s looking for a forever home.

1-26 pp3.jpg

Female mixed-breed dog is said to be extremely sweet and loves people. She seems to be fine with other dogs.

1-26 pp4.jpg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area teen charged with rape

Area teen charged with rape

An area teen has been charged with rape this week following recent accusations made to authorities in Washington County.

Farmington weighs 3% 'pot' tax

Farmington weighs 3% 'pot' tax

A 3% city tax on recreational marijuana purchased within Farmington’s city limits is under consideration by the city council after the subject…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian crews make progress restoring power grid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News