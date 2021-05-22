Four dogs at Farmington pound need forever homes

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Male Sharpei mix has a sweet, wrinkly face.

• Male mixed breed dog is a sweetie that was picked up on West Liberty Street.

• Female Lab mix is a beautiful girl picked up on Maple Street.

• Male hound mix was picked up at junction of Ste. Genevieve Avenue and South Carleton Street.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

