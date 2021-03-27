Four dogs, eight cats at local pounds need homes

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male shepherd mix named Loki is 1-2 years old. He was surrendered to animal control after his owner passed away. He is friendly but can be shy and takes some time to warm up to new people. Loki gets along with other dogs and is looking for a new forever home.

Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.

Friendly male cat is 9 months old. He was picked up on Crane Street and will be available for adoption Monday.

Female cat is a year old and skittish but friendly. She was picked up on Crane Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friendly male cat was picked up at the ballpark. He will be available for adoption Wednesday.