Four dogs, eight cats at local pounds need homes

Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and three cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Female pit bull mix was picked up on Stono Mountain Drive dragging a pink leash.
Male shepherd mix was found in Engler Park.
Male pit bull mix named “Blue” is 4 years old and loves people. He gets along with other dogs, but other male dogs sometimes make him nervous. Blue was surrendered to animal control by his owners and is looking for a new forever home.
Friendly male cat was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street and is available now for adoption.
Male cat was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton Street and is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and skittish, but the animal control officer thinks he will “turn friendly.” He was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street and will be available for adoption Tuesday.
Cat, gender unknown, is not particularly friendly but may eventually calm down. It could possibly make a good barn cat. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and will be available for adoption Thursday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male shepherd mix named Loki is 1-2 years old. He was surrendered to animal control after his owner passed away. He is friendly but can be shy and takes some time to warm up to new people. Loki gets along with other dogs and is looking for a new forever home.
Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.
Friendly male cat is 9 months old. He was picked up on Crane Street and will be available for adoption Monday.
Female cat is a year old and skittish but friendly. She was picked up on Crane Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friendly male cat was picked up at the ballpark. He will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.