Four employees retiring from MAC

Mineral Area College has several employees retiring at the end of this month.
Paul Fritch
Engineering Technology Professor Paul Fritch is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The Farmington resident has worked for the community college since August 1994.
He has an Associate of Arts in Pre-Engineering from Mineral Area College and a bachelor of science in Industrial Technology-Manufacturing from Southeast Missouri State University. Fritch also completed a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning certificate at Jefferson College.
Before working at MAC, he worked as a temperature controls specialist and a commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning drafter/designer. He began his career at MAC 26 years ago as an admissions field representative. He continued to be an adjunct instructor, technology department chair, cheerleading coach and advisor for the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
Fritch says helping students obtain gainful employment was the high point of his work at Mineral Area College.
He is a member of the Missouri Community College Association and previously served two terms as an alderman for the city of Fredericktown. He is also a member of USA Cheer and Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association, where he serves on the competition committee.
He’s had several memorable seasons as a cheerleading coach, leading the MAC squad to a 13th place national finish, All-Girl Division, in 1998. Then in 2013, he coached MAC’s mascot, Kirby, to a 3rd place finish in the nation. He also was a North County High School cheerleading coach in 2018-2020 when the team placed second in the state and seventh in the nation.
It’s the relationships that he’ll miss most about MAC. Most notably, discussing “The Curse of Oak Island” with his friends in the North College Center and lunches with Jeremy Partney.
He, his wife, Anessa, and their dog, Willie, live in Farmington. Fritch has one son, Nicholas, a stepson, Alex Gibbs, daughter-in-law, Hannah Gibbs, and granddaughter, Quinn Gibbs. Knowing his hobbies of yard work, golf, and motocross may not keep him quite busy enough, he has a desire to continue working once retired. He’s just not sure where that will be yet.
Tony Gans
Communications Professor Tony Gans is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The Farmington resident has worked for the community college since June 2000.
Gans earned his degrees from Miami of Ohio, with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1976, and a master’s degree in Communications in 1978.
He says that a high point of his time at MAC was having the opportunity to create the Communications Department and then see more than 100 students graduate from it. He’s proud that many have gone on to work in various roles within the media industry.
Before coming to MAC, he had a 20-year career as a PGA golf professional in Florida. That experience served him well as he started MAC’s first intercollegiate golf team in 2008. He coached the team for five years.
As for what he’ll miss about MAC, Gans says he’ll miss the friends he’s made and the feeling of “being part of something bigger than myself.”
He and his wife, Sandy, live in Farmington. They’ve been golf and fishing partners for over 25 years. Though he says “retirement is the great unknown,” Gans plans to check some items off his bucket list, work on his golf game and become involved in something that will benefit others.
Amy Henson
Chief Information Officer Amy Henson is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The De Soto resident has worked for the community college since February 1991.
She has an Associate of Applied Science in Data Processing from Jefferson College, a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Master of Business Administration from Maryville University, and a Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Henson began her 29-year career at MAC as an administrative system analyst and then served as network administrator. In 2003, she began teaching Computer Information Systems and Business Education, ultimately serving as a professor and department chair. Henson has been the college’s Chief Information Officer since 2018.
She served as an officer for five years with the Southeast Missouri Business Education Association. She also is a member of the American Society for Engineering Education, Academic and Business Research Institute, and Missouri Community College Association.
“I have been fortunate to have worked in many positions at MAC. I’ve worked with classified and professional staff, faculty, and administration, and have experienced the joys and frustrations of each,” she said.
She notes some of her biggest accomplishments and memories in each of her roles at MAC:
“As the Administrative System Analyst, my biggest accomplishment was converting to a new administrative system almost single-handedly. As Network Administrator, the biggest project was the Pegasus email conversion to Novell’s GroupWise system. As faculty, I enjoyed creating, developing, and teaching new courses, being a PTK Advisor, and being actively involved with the AQIP Accreditation for 15 years. As CIO, I enjoyed working with an amazing team of ‘Techies’! We brought a new website online, reduced spending, and improved infrastructure,” she says.
Henson says she will miss the relationships with MAC people. “As a long-term employee, MAC really has been my second family. I have worked with so many great people in each position that I’ve held,” she says.
Amy and her husband Terry live in De Soto. She has two children, Ryan and Kristin, and looks forward to spending more time with her grandsons in retirement. She also expects to stay busy hiking, biking, horseback riding, traveling, healthy cooking, exercise, involvement in charities for children and pets and writing a book.
Mary Sansoucie
Help Desk Analyst Mary Sansoucie is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The Bonne Terre resident has worked for the community college since July 1998, starting as a computer lab monitor before moving into her current role.
She has an associate degree in Office Systems Technology from Mineral Area College and furthered her education with a Help Desk Certification.
Sansoucie said that she has enjoyed working at MAC and said that she found the work to be rewarding, especially when she was able to help solve a problem or talk them through a homework “crisis.”
“I liked getting to know students and helping them to grow academically,” she said, “I will miss interacting with students, faculty, and staff on a daily basis.”
Sansoucie is looking forward to spending more time with her family in retirement, including her fiancé, Terry; son Floyd, daughter-in-law Nancy and granddaughter Alaina; son Shane and grandson Ryan; and son Curtis and grandson Landen. She also plans to reconnect with old friends and classmates.
