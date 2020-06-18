Four employees retiring from MAC

He’s had several memorable seasons as a cheerleading coach, leading the MAC squad to a 13th place national finish, All-Girl Division, in 1998. Then in 2013, he coached MAC’s mascot, Kirby, to a 3rd place finish in the nation. He also was a North County High School cheerleading coach in 2018-2020 when the team placed second in the state and seventh in the nation.

It’s the relationships that he’ll miss most about MAC. Most notably, discussing “The Curse of Oak Island” with his friends in the North College Center and lunches with Jeremy Partney.

He, his wife, Anessa, and their dog, Willie, live in Farmington. Fritch has one son, Nicholas, a stepson, Alex Gibbs, daughter-in-law, Hannah Gibbs, and granddaughter, Quinn Gibbs. Knowing his hobbies of yard work, golf, and motocross may not keep him quite busy enough, he has a desire to continue working once retired. He’s just not sure where that will be yet.

Tony Gans

Communications Professor Tony Gans is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The Farmington resident has worked for the community college since June 2000.

Gans earned his degrees from Miami of Ohio, with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1976, and a master’s degree in Communications in 1978.