Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Farmington Animal Control, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. To contact the animal control officer, call 573-631-9521.

Female Cattle Dog mix is still looking for a home. Her owner sadly passed away, leaving her homeless. She is a sweetheart.

Female Australian Shepherd mix was picked up as a stray. She is a sweet dog who would make a great pet.

Male Retriever mix is 8 months old. He is a typically happy, friendly puppy looking for a loving home.

Male Beagle mix is reported by the officer to be an “adorable little guy” and very sweet.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but the Missouri Department of Agriculture requires rescuers to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.