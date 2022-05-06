Four Farmington 'Pound Pups' need loving, caring homes

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They are 1) a male mixed breed dog picked up at the dog park; 2) a male mixed breed dog that is approximately 6-9 months old that, while sweet, is not good with chickens; 3) a male mixed breed dog described as “a handsome boy,” and 4) a female mixed breed dog that is approximately a year old and described as “sweet.”