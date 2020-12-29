Four fires keep departments busy

Area fire departments battled four fires in St. Francois County that left properties destroyed Sunday and Monday.
At 10:30 a.m Monday, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in the 400 block of Old Irondale Road between Highway 32 and Irondale.
Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell said that crews were met with heavy smoke and extreme temperatures upon arrival. They began attacking the fire, eventually striking a third alarm for additional water and manpower.
Colwell said it took approximately two-and-a-half to three hours to get the fire under control. He said the house is considered a total loss as a result of the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Fire departments that assisted Bismarck with the containment included Farmington, Park Hills, Leadington, Terre Du Lac, Irondale, Doe Run, Wolf Creek, Big River/Bonne Terre, Potosi, and De Soto Rural.
Later, firefighters responded to a house fire on the corner of Center and D Streets in Bonne Terre Monday afternoon.
According to Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte, firefighters arrived on the scene about a minute and a half after receiving the 3 p.m. dispatch. He said there was heavy fire throughout the two-story residential structure and several other surrounding houses were at risk of exposure to the heat and flames.
Once on the scene, fire crews established a water supply line from a fire hydrant approximately three-quarters of a block away and began attacking the fire with three attack nozzles. Park Hills, De Soto Rural, and Jefferson R-7 fire companies provided additional manpower and mutual aid during Monday's containment effort.
The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The house was destroyed, and the chief said the heat and flames had melted the siding on a home next door and another across the street.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office investigated the scene. Pratte said the fire is still under investigation and would be classified as an "incendiary fire."
While firefighters were still working the fire in Bonne Terre, another fire was reported at 4:44 p.m. at a house on the 3600 block of Causey Road, just outside Leadington.
Lt. Josh Hemmendinger of the Park Hills Fire Department said when the first truck arrived on the scene, there were flames showing through the roof of the double-wide mobile home.
Hemmendinger said firefighters were on the scene for approximately three hours extinguishing the fire. He said the home was a total loss. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted, and an investigation is still underway.
Crews were again dispatched to the Causey Road property at 9:14 p.m. because the fire had rekindled. They remained at the house for about an hour the second time.
The lieutenant said the home was unoccupied as the owners are currently building a house on the same property behind the residential structure where the fire occurred. No injuries were reported.
During the fire, assisting the Park Hills Fire Department were crews from Desloge, Wolf Creek, Farmington, Leadington, Jefferson R-7, Doe Run, Bismarck, Leadwood, and Pilot Knob.
On Sunday night, area firefighters from several departments responded to a fire in Delassus. The vacant building in the 4,000 block of Fleming Street was a total loss. The Doe Run Fire Department could not be reached for information on the fire.
Area firefighters battle a working fire on Center Street in Bonne Terre Monday afternoon.
Bonne Terre fire
Fire destroys Bonne Terre house
