Four fires keep departments busy

Once on the scene, fire crews established a water supply line from a fire hydrant approximately three-quarters of a block away and began attacking the fire with three attack nozzles. Park Hills, De Soto Rural, and Jefferson R-7 fire companies provided additional manpower and mutual aid during Monday's containment effort.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The house was destroyed, and the chief said the heat and flames had melted the siding on a home next door and another across the street.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office investigated the scene. Pratte said the fire is still under investigation and would be classified as an "incendiary fire."

While firefighters were still working the fire in Bonne Terre, another fire was reported at 4:44 p.m. at a house on the 3600 block of Causey Road, just outside Leadington.

Lt. Josh Hemmendinger of the Park Hills Fire Department said when the first truck arrived on the scene, there were flames showing through the roof of the double-wide mobile home.

Hemmendinger said firefighters were on the scene for approximately three hours extinguishing the fire. He said the home was a total loss. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted, and an investigation is still underway.