Four area individuals were injured in crashes over the Labor Day weekend.
A Desloge woman was seriously injured in a crash near U.S. 61 in Jefferson County Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 11:45 a.m. Jean Hardy was stopped in her 2012 Chevrolet Equinox in a private parking lot preparing to turn left onto the highway. She accelerated and turned left onto U.S. 61, traveling off the ride side of the roadway onto the right shoulder. She steered back to the left and the vehicle traveled across the centerline and off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle went down an embankment and overturned.
Hardy received serious injuries and was taken to St. Anthony’s Medical Center. Her passenger, Anna Sinkle, 11, of Festus, was taken to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson for minor injuries.
A Potosi man was seriously injured in an ATV crash on Route P in Washington County Sunday night.
According to the patrol, at 8:10 p.m.a 2011 Polaris Ranger driven by Jason West, 41, of Potosi, and a King Quad 4 Wheeler driven by Lee Jackson, 31, were northbound on Route P near Scarlett Ridge Road. The front of West’s ATV struck the rear of Jackson’s ATV. Jackson’s ATV traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. West’s ATV rolled over and ejected West who sustained serious injuries. He was taken to St. Anthony’s Medical Center.
Jackson fled from the scene. No injuries were reported for him.
A Ste. Genevieve teen was moderately injured in a crash on Route Y near Hillsboro Road on Sunday.
According to the patrol, at 10:40 p.m. Destiney Cook was driving a 1996 Chevrolet 1500 when the front tire blew out. The vehicle traveled off the roadway. Cook was taken to Parkland Health Center. She was not wearing a seat belt.
