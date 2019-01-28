Try 1 month for 99¢
Two injured in weekend crashes
Two individuals were moderately injured and two received minor injuries in weekend crashes occurring in Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties.

Krystal Ballard, 36, of Ste. Genevieve, was moderately injured in an accident occurring on Route O in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ballard was driving her Ford Expedition along Route O. It went off the left side of the road and overturned.

Ballard was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance. The report states that Ballard was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Sally Phelps, 60, of Belgrade, was moderately injured in a crash that occurred in Washington County on Sunday morning.

According to the highway patrol, Phelps was stopped on Highway 21, preparing to make a left turn when a vehicle driven by Alexandra Lawson, 17, of Potosi, failed to yield and hit the rear of Phelps’ vehicle.

Lawson and her passenger, Tyler Rains, 18, of Potosi, received minor injuries and were taken by private vehicle to Washington County Memorial Hospital. The report states that neither Rains nor Lawson were wearing seat belts.

Phelps received moderate injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance. The report states that Phelps was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

