Four killed in De Soto house fire

Four people died in a house fire overnight in Jefferson County, according to the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of Vineland School Road at 2:08 a.m. Sunday, according the district’s Facebook page. Crews were on the scene within four minutes.

Two occupants had managed to jump from a window, but four adults were still trapped inside. “After completing the searches, it was determined four victims were not able to escape,” stated John Scullin, public information officer for the district.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released. The two occupants who were able to escape were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, Scullin stated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Michele Munz

