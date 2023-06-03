Two dogs at the Farmington Pound; a dog at the Park Hills Pound; and a dog at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Male pit bull mix named Buster is 3 years old and weighs around 45 pounds. This handsome boy is still looking for his forever home The animal control officer describes him as “very strong, intelligent and friendly.” He is good with other friendly dogs, but not sure about cats. Buster has been at the pound since January. He’s been adopted and returned twice — both times because of no fault of his own. The first time, it was a landlord, and the second time, an elderly gentleman realized he couldn’t handle a large energetic dog. Buster is neutered, up-to-date on shots and heartworm negative.

Male Australian Cattle Dog mix is a little skittish but is quickly warming up to people.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male mixed-breed dog weighs approximately 45 pounds. This poor guy has been in the pound for more than three months and no one can figure out why. He is described as “sweet” and gets along well with other dogs.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Male mixed-breed dog appears to have been well taken care of. He was picked up as a stray on Cherry Street in Bonne Terre. His stray hold ends on Thursday, at which time he will be looking for a home.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but the Missouri Department of Agriculture requires rescuers to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.