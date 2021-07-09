Four pound pups, 10 cats are available at local pounds

Six cats at the Desloge Pound; four dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Four tabby boy kittens and one orange girl kitten are approximately 9 weeks old now. They are friendly and available now for adoption.
Female cat is about 10 weeks old and somewhat friendly. She will let you hold her, but she's scared. She is available now for adoption.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and playful.
Male Husky is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves to play.
Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves going on daily walks.
Female pit bull mix is a beautiful girl. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners through no fault of her own. The officer reports that she is very sweet and playful.
Female cat is 9 months old, friendly, and available now for adoption.
Male cat is a young adult, friendly, and available now for adoption.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared at animal control. It is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Female cat is approximately 6 years old, friendly, and negative for FIV/FeLV. She is available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats available for adoption or reunification at local pounds this week.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.