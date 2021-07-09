Four pound pups, 10 cats are available at local pounds

Six cats at the Desloge Pound; four dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

Four tabby boy kittens and one orange girl kitten are approximately 9 weeks old now. They are friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is about 10 weeks old and somewhat friendly. She will let you hold her, but she's scared. She is available now for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and playful.

Male Husky is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves to play.

Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves going on daily walks.