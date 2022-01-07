 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four pound pups are looking for forever homes this week

Two dogs at the Farmington Pound and two dogs at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or forever homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female pit bull mix has precious puppy dog eyes! This sweet girl was picked up as a stray around Dollar General on Highway H.

Male mixed breed has sweet nature. He was picked up as a stray.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Male pit bull mix is 1-2 years old. The animal control officer reports that this big boy is friendly and loves people.

Male mixed breed weighs approximately 30 pounds. The animal control officer reports that this little guy is very sweet. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

