Four pound pups are seeking forever homes

Four dogs at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Bonne Terre

Animal Control is located at 21 Service Drive. For animal information or to reclaim a pet, call 573-366-8257. To adopt, call city hall at 573-358-2254. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Male Husky with blue eyes is approximately 55 pounds and has a sweet personality. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed-breed dog is approximately 40 pounds. He came to animal control with what appears to be his sister. He is friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Through no fault of his own, he has been at the pound for six months! He is desperate for a forever family to give him a chance.

Female mixed-breed dog is approximately 40 pounds. She came into the pound with her brother 6 months ago. She is shy but sweet and gets along with other dogs. This poor pup has waited 6 long months at the pound. She desperately needs a forever family who will give her a chance!

Male, mixed-breed dog is approximately 30 pounds. He is very friendly and playful. He gets along with other dogs and loves affection from people. He is still just a puppy and seems to be less than a year old.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.