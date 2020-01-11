{{featured_button_text}}

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

They include a female Blue Heeler found wearing a purple collar; a female mixed breed dog picked up on Carelton Street; and a 5-month-old male Great Pyrenees mix.

The fourth "pound pup" is a 7-year-old dog named Huck who was surrendered to animal control by his owners. He is neutered, housebroken, loves to cuddle in bed, knows several commands, loves to play fetch and will even pick up his leash in his mouth when he wants to go for a walk. Potential adopters should note that Huck does not get along with other animals and prefers to be the only pet.

Call Farmington Animal Control at 573-747-1988 for more information about these homeless pups.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments