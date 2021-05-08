Four pound pups, eight cats seeking forever homes

Female pit bull mix named Lucy is a sweet but scared girl. The animal control officer believes she was neglected before coming to the pound. Lucy is very skittish but wants to be loved and feel safe. She is not good with other dogs and would need to be the only pet in the home.

Shy male cat is friendly when you hold him. He was owner surrender, and he urgently needs adoption now.

Female cat is 9 months old and very friendly but doesn't seem to like other cats. She was picked up on US 67 at the Parkway Drive exit. She is available for adoption now.

Friendly female cat was picked up on Rosener Road. She is available for adoption now.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For information on an animal or to reclaim, call 573-327-1050. To adopt, call city hall at 573-358-2254 to make arrangements.

Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cat, 1 or 2 years old, gender unknown is scared. The cat urgently needs a home now available now because it has been in the pound since last year.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and very friendly. It urgently needs adoption now.