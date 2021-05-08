Four pound pups, eight cats seeking forever homes

Four dogs and five cats at the Park Hills Pound; and three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. It is very scared but allows petting. Urgently needs a home now!
Female cat is 1-2 years old. She is very scared but allows petting. She urgently needs a home now!
Female cat may need barn home. She is available now for adoption.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Seven-year-old male dog is friendly with adults and bigger kids, but previous owner reports he is nervous around small children.
Male Heeler mix is a year old. He is friendly with adults and bigger kids, but previous owner reports he is nervous around small children.
Male pit bull mix named “Wheezy is 3 years old. Surrendered to animal control by his owners, he is friendly with people as well as other dogs. This sweet boy is an escape artist, so any potential adopters would need to be able to keep him safely contained.
Female pit bull mix named Lucy is a sweet but scared girl. The animal control officer believes she was neglected before coming to the pound. Lucy is very skittish but wants to be loved and feel safe. She is not good with other dogs and would need to be the only pet in the home.
Shy male cat is friendly when you hold him. He was owner surrender, and he urgently needs adoption now.
Female cat is 9 months old and very friendly but doesn't seem to like other cats. She was picked up on US 67 at the Parkway Drive exit. She is available for adoption now.
Friendly female cat was picked up on Rosener Road. She is available for adoption now.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For information on an animal or to reclaim, call 573-327-1050. To adopt, call city hall at 573-358-2254 to make arrangements.
Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, 1 or 2 years old, gender unknown is scared. The cat urgently needs a home now available now because it has been in the pound since last year.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and very friendly. It urgently needs adoption now.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.