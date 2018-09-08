Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Four dogs and five cats at the Farmington Pound and six kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female mixed breed dog is about a year old. She has been treated for skin issues and is ready for a forever home!

Female dog appears to have had puppies recently. She was found at Save a Lot.

Male Heeler mix is around 2 years old. He was picked up on Woodshire Lane.

Male shepherd mix was found at Engler Park.

Female black and white cat is 4 months old and friendly.

Female black and white cat is a year old and friendly.

Male black and white cat is very friendly and good with cats and dogs.

Flame point Siamese cat is 12-13 years old and friendly. Its owner died.

Female tortoiseshell cat is 12- to 13-years-old and friendly. Its owner died.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Three tabby kittens are about 3 months old and friendly.

Female tabby kitten is 10 weeks old and shy but friendly.

Black kitten is very friendly.

Female calico kitten is 10 weeks old and very friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

