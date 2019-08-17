{{featured_button_text}}

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female lab mix needs a forever home. The officer reports that she is very friendly and walks well on a leash. She was injured when she was picked up and had to be treated by the vet. They believe she may have been hit by a car.

Two-year-old female was surrendered by her owners to animal control. She loves kids and is housebroken.

Two-year-old male was surrendered by his owners to animal control. He is a friendly boy who loves other dogs, cats, kids… and even chickens!

Female shepherd mix is approximately 2 years old. She was picked up around 415 W. Columbia St.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

