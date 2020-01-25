{{featured_button_text}}

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Female mixed breed dog was picked up on South Carelton Street.

Male Pyrenees mix is approximately 6 months old.

Male 7-year-old neutered pit bull named Huck was surrendered to animal control by his owners. He is housebroken, loves to cuddle in bed, knows several commands, loves to play fetch and will even pick up his leash in his mouth when he wants to go for a walk. Huck does not get along with other animals and prefers to be the only pet.

Male mixed breed dog is approximately 5-6 years old.

Call Farmington Animal Control at 573-747-1988 for additional information.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

