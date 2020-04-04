Four 'pound pups' need homes this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved. For more information call Farmington Animal Control at 573-747-1988.

• Female hound mix is 2-3 years old.

• One-year-old male dog was surrendered by his owners. He is a little skittish, but will warm up to someone with love and patience.

• Male cattle dog mix is 3-4 years old.

• Male dog named “Benny” is 7-8 months old. He was surrendered by his owners to animal control.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.