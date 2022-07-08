Four 'Pound Pups' need loving, cool homes

Four dogs at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly.

Male German Shepherd is reported by the animal control officer to be sweet.

Male Husky is reported by the animal control officer to be friendly and playful.

Female lab mix is approximately 6 months old and is reported by the animal control officer to be a typical playful pup. Friendly and energetic, she gets along well with both people and other dogs.

For more information, contact Bonne Terre Animal Control, 21 Service Drive, at 573-366-8257 for animal information or to reclaim; or call city hall at 573-358-2254 for adoption. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.