Three dogs at the Park Hills Pound and a dog at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male Chihuahua mix was picked up as a stray and is very sweet.

Male mixed breed dog is a cute little guy who gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed breed dog is approximately 45 pounds. This poor guy has been in the pound for more than three months and we can’t figure out why. He’s sweet and gets along well with other dogs. If you’re looking for a new furry family member, consider this good boy.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Male, mixed breed and neutered dog named “Henry” is approximately 2-4 years old. He is the only dog currently at the Bonne Terre Pound. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.