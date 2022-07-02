Four 'pound pups' seeking nurturing homes this week

Four dogs at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Male and female mixed-breed dogs that are both sweethearts and have been at animal control since May. They are both very friendly, but shy.

Male mixed breed dog is approximately 2 years old. This sweet fluffy boy loves people — including kids — and gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed breed dog is a sweet boy that appears to be under a year old. He is a typical playful, friendly puppy.

For more information, contact Bonne Terre Animal Control, 21 Service Drive, at 573-366-8257 for animal information or to reclaim; or call city hall at 573-358-2254 for adoption. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

