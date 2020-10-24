Four pound pups, six cats seek forever homes

Male, mixed breed dog is described as "super friendly."

Female Beagle is described as "a friendly and loving girl."

Female cat is 5-6 months old and described as "very sweet."

Male cat is 2 years old, and described as "friendly and playful."

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Female cat is friendly but scared.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0