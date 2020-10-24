Four pound pups, six cats seek forever homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; two cats at the Farmington Pound; five dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Female cat is very sweet. She has been treated for fleas and is growing her hair back.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Female cat is about 3-4 months old and friendly.
Female cat is around 12 weeks old, friendly, and available for adoption Tuesday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female pit bull mix was picked up at Country Mart in Park Hills. The officer reports that she is a friendly puppy.
Male mixed breed dog is described as "very sweet and friendly."
Male, mixed breed dog is described as "super friendly."
Female Beagle is described as "a friendly and loving girl."
Female cat is 5-6 months old and described as "very sweet."
Male cat is 2 years old, and described as "friendly and playful."
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Female cat is friendly but scared.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
