Four pound pups, two cats need homes this week

Four dogs and a cat at the Farmington Pound; and a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Male Beagle mix is 4-5 years old. This handsome boy was surrendered to animal control through no fault of his own and is looking for a loving forever home.

Female mixed breed dog was picked up on Trimfoot Terrace at Washington Street. She is looking for her owners or a new forever home.

Female mixed breed is a pretty brindle girl who was found as a stray, dragging a leash. She is looking for her owners or a new forever home.

Male Sharpei mix is a handsome boy that was picked up as a stray. He is looking for his owners or a new forever home.

Male cat is 3 years old and very friendly. He was picked up in the 1800 block of Woodland Trail and is now available for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive