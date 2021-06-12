Four pound pups, two cats need homes this week

Four dogs and a cat at the Farmington Pound; and a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Male Beagle mix is 4-5 years old. This handsome boy was surrendered to animal control through no fault of his own and is looking for a loving forever home.
Female mixed breed dog was picked up on Trimfoot Terrace at Washington Street. She is looking for her owners or a new forever home.
Female mixed breed is a pretty brindle girl who was found as a stray, dragging a leash. She is looking for her owners or a new forever home.
Male Sharpei mix is a handsome boy that was picked up as a stray. He is looking for his owners or a new forever home.
Male cat is 3 years old and very friendly. He was picked up in the 1800 block of Woodland Trail and is now available for adoption.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and available now for adoption. (No photo)
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.