Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Their descriptions are as follows:

Older male pit bull mix is a sweet and friendly dog. He has cataracts in both eyes and seems to be at least partially blind.

Older male Beagle is friendly and affectionate.

Female Beagle is 1-2 years old. She was found wearing a pink camouflage collar.

Female puppy is 6-weeks-old. This tiny baby was found at Highway H and Korber Road.

For more information call 573-747-1988.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

