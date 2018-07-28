Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Two dogs at the Park Hills Pound and two dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female pit bull is 1-2 years old. The officer says this beautiful, green eyed girl is very sweet.

Male, shepherd / pit bull mix is reportedly housebroken and very friendly.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male dog is approximately 2 years old. He was found at the storage sheds on Highway 221. The day he came to the pound he escaped his pen, found Officer Boyd in her office and laid down at her feet. He's an extremely sweet boy who just wants to be with people.

Female pit bull mix is approximately 2 years old. She was picked up neat 517 N. Franklin St. in Farmington.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments