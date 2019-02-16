Try 1 month for 99¢

Six cats at the Desloge Pound; a dog and seven cats at the Farmington Pound; three dogs at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Long-haired black cat

Long-haired gray/white cat

Tabby/white kitten

Long-haired orange kitten

Tortoiseshell cat

Male orange cat

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male pit bull mix is approximately 2 years old.

Black/white young adult cat is very scared.

Tabby young adult cat is very scared.

Female black and white cat is a year old, very friendly and called "Smokey."

Male orange cat is a year old, friendly

Siamese young adult cat is very scared.

Tabby kitten, 8-9 weeks old, is not yet socialized, but young enough to work with.

Male black/white cat is very friendly.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female dog is approximately a year old. The officer reports that this sweet pup is very friendly and housebroken.

Female Australian Cattle Dog is 6-8 months old. She is very friendly and loves to play.

Male pit bull mix is 1-2 years old.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Male gray/white long-haired neutered cat named “Skittles” is 2 years old and skittish with strangers.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments