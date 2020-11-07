Fourteen pound cats are seeking homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; four cats at the Farmington Pound; eight cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

• Female cat is very sweet. A sore on her back is healing well.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Male black cat named “Jinx” is frightened at the pound. He was surrendered by his owner and it is urgent that he find a loving home now.

• Female tabby cat is frightened at the pound. She was surrendered by her owner and it is urgent that she find a loving home now.

• Cat, gender unknown, is about 6 months old and may need a barn home It is available Friday for adoption.

• Male cat that may be neutered and declawed is skittish, but he may just be scared in the pound. He will be available Friday for adoption.

