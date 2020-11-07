Fourteen pound cats are seeking homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; four cats at the Farmington Pound; eight cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
• Female cat is very sweet. A sore on her back is healing well.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Male black cat named “Jinx” is frightened at the pound. He was surrendered by his owner and it is urgent that he find a loving home now.
• Female tabby cat is frightened at the pound. She was surrendered by her owner and it is urgent that she find a loving home now.
• Cat, gender unknown, is about 6 months old and may need a barn home It is available Friday for adoption.
• Male cat that may be neutered and declawed is skittish, but he may just be scared in the pound. He will be available Friday for adoption.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
• Female cat is 5-6 months old. She is very friendly and playful. It is urgent that she find a loving home now.
• Male cat is 2 years old. He is friendly and playful. It is urgent that he find a loving home now.
• Female cat is 2 years old and friendly.
• Two male and three female kittens are 10 weeks old and friendly. All are being treated for URI and /or eye infections.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
• Female cat is friendly but scared being in the pound.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
