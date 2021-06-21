FPAC to hold first fundraisers since pandemic

Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) is holding two fundraisers in the coming weeks to help cover operating expenses for the no-kill shelter.

Both events will be held at the at the American Legion Hall, 5073 Old Flat River Road in Park Hills. The first will be held on Friday.

According to FPAC’s Wendy King, the shelter hasn’t been able to hold fundraisers since the onset of COVID-19 last year. This has resulted in a drop in revenue while the numbers of animals taken in by the center continues to grow.

“We depend on and are most appreciative for the generosity of the community that supports our mission,” she said. “After a year without being able to hold any fundraising activities, FPAC is looking forward to two upcoming events — one this month and the other in July.”

The first event is the FPAC Paddle Auction being held June 25. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30.

“There will be a variety of nice items to bid on and there will be food and drinks available for purchase,” King said. “People who come out for the paddle auction will be supporting two great causes — FPAC and local veterans.”