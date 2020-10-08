Fredericktown City Council approves Fall Festival, trick-or-treating

The City of Fredericktown made plans for trick-or-treating and approved a fall festival during its regular bi-monthly meeting recently.
The council first discussed a request by Selena St. Clair from Madison County Miracles on Main Street regarding a fall festival she would like to hold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Azalea Park.
St. Clair said the event is a way to raise money for new costumes to be used during the annual Christmas parade in December.
"I know large crowds spread COVID, and we plan to take every precaution possible," St. Clair said. "Face masks will be mandatory, or they will be told they can not participate."
St. Clair said the fall festival will include 20 games set up on the road behind Azalea Park. She said the games will be spread out more than six feet apart with each game having either disinfecting wipes or spray to disinfect after each child is through playing.
"I will have a table set up under the pavilion where they will pay and get their tickets to play each game," St. Clair said. "There will be a large hand sanitizer bottle sitting at this table, and they will be highly encouraged to use it before and after they play games."
St. Clair said she is hoping to have vendors set up along the sidewalk in front of the pavilion, spaced out six feet or more. She said vendors will have hand sanitizers and disinfecting spray as well as will be told masks are mandatory and food items must be prepackaged.
"I will need electric to play music and my vendors will need electric," St. Clair said. "I will also need additional trash cans."
St. Clair said she is also planning a Nerf Gun war battle at the tennis courts. She said kids will be separated into different age groups.
"I will have different age groups versing each other," St. Clair said. "I will be spacing out the children so I don't have bigger kids hurting little kids. They will have rules set and if not followed, they will be asked to step off the court."
St. Clair said the Nerf Gun battle will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Vendors will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and games will be open for play from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets for games will be 20 for $10 and each game will cost one ticket to play.
The council approved the request.
Mayor Kelly Korokis brought up the topic of trick-or-treating to the council.
"I really think we can go ahead with trick-or-treating," Korokis said. "If somebody doesn't want the the trick-or-treaters at their house they can just keep the lights off. If they feel comfortable and parents feel comfortable taking their kids around, I don't see why we would cancel it."
Korokis requested the council set a time for trick-or-treating, Oct. 31.
"It is on a Saturday which is perfect actually," Korokis aid. "There is not going to be a Freakytown. I suggest we set it like we normally do from 5 to 8 in the evening."
The council unanimously approved the request setting trick-or-treating for 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
