Fredericktown City Council approves Fall Festival, trick-or-treating

The City of Fredericktown made plans for trick-or-treating and approved a fall festival during its regular bi-monthly meeting recently.

The council first discussed a request by Selena St. Clair from Madison County Miracles on Main Street regarding a fall festival she would like to hold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Azalea Park.

St. Clair said the event is a way to raise money for new costumes to be used during the annual Christmas parade in December.

"I know large crowds spread COVID, and we plan to take every precaution possible," St. Clair said. "Face masks will be mandatory, or they will be told they can not participate."

St. Clair said the fall festival will include 20 games set up on the road behind Azalea Park. She said the games will be spread out more than six feet apart with each game having either disinfecting wipes or spray to disinfect after each child is through playing.

"I will have a table set up under the pavilion where they will pay and get their tickets to play each game," St. Clair said. "There will be a large hand sanitizer bottle sitting at this table, and they will be highly encouraged to use it before and after they play games."